Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was returned to the U.S. after being mistakenly deported to a Salvadoran mega-prison, is self-deporting to Spain, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

Earlier Tuesday, ABC News observed Abrego Garcia boarding a flight from a Washington, D.C.-area airport to Madrid, Spain.

His flight took off late Tuesday, four hours after his originally scheduled departure time.

The flight was deplaned twice because of mechanical issues, and its departure gate was changed three times.

ABC News observed Abrego Garcia with his wife, brother, attorney and members of a local immigrant advocacy group.

In a statement that repeated claims of domestic violence and human smuggling against Abrego Garcia, among other allegations, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the move.

“We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain,” Mullin said.

Abrego Garcia's departure marks a major development nearly two years after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison as part of its ongoing immigration crackdown.

Prior to his boarding the flight to Spain, ABC News observed Abrego Garcia enter a Customs and Border Protection office at the airport before going through airport security -- in part, a source said, to have his ankle monitor removed after it was issued by federal immigration officers when he was returned to the United States over a year ago.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, where Abrego Garcia and his family live, said in a statement that the Trump administration was "forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar's will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation."

"A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Abrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag. Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice," said Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia following his deportation. "I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free -- including from this Administration's constant persecution."

Abrego Garcia, who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported in March of last year to CECOT -- despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to a fear of persecution -- after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

After the Supreme Court upheld a ruling that Abrego Garcia should be returned to the United States, he was brought back to the U.S. last June to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, after which U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis released him from ICE detention while he awaited trial.

In May, a federal judge dismissed the criminal indictment against him, finding that the government's investigation had been tainted "with a vindictive motive."

In October, Judge Xinis, who has been overseeing Abrego Garcia's immigration case, abruptly canceled a hearing on the matter. Last week, several sealed filings were filed in the case, including a sealed order.

In court filings, the Trump administration had been pushing for Abrego Garcia's deportation to a third country in Africa. Government officials had previously named the countries of Liberia, Uganda and Eswatini as potential destinations for removal.

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