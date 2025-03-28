Kent State places football coach Kenni Burns on leave

Kent State announced Thursday night that football coach Kenni Burns had been placed on administrative leave.

The school did not specify a reason why Burns had been placed on paid leave and said it would have no further comment. Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will be the interim head coach and the school said that assistant athletic director Greg Glaus would continue to handle administrative duties related to the team.

Burns has been Kent State’s coach for two seasons. The Golden Flashes have won one game in that time. That win came in 2023 when the team beat Central Connecticut State. Kent State went 0-12 in 2024 and has lost 21 straight games. That’s the longest losing streak at the FBS level.

In 2023, Kent State was outscored by 20 points a game. In 2024, Kent State was outscored by over 30 points per game.

A November CBS Sports story detailed $24,000 in credit card debt that Burns had accumulated and that Hometown Bank had filed suit for a lack of payments and an exceeding of the credit limit on the card. The bank received a judgement against Burns, but case was then dismissed after Burns satisfied the judgment according to WKYC. Burns makes approximately $500,000 per year.