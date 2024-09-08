Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans

Get ready to sit down and be humble. Fans at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans will be getting a treat of a performance, with Kendrick Lamar set to headline the halftime show.

The NFL announced Sunday that the rapper will headline the Apple Music halftime show for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. The championship will take place on February 9, 2025, and held in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

Lamar will return to the halftime stage just three years after his last performance, where he co-headlined Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Bilge and Eminem in 2022. The show, which was held in SoFi Stadium and included guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, received instant acclaim and later won three Primetime Emmy awards.

In a video posted by Lamar, the rapper put footballs into a passing machine in front of a full-screen American flag. He then looked at the camera and introduced himself, announcing that he'll be performing in the next Super Bowl.

"Will you be pulling up? I hope so," he said in the video. "I wouldn't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans." (Lamar also encouraged viewers to dress well for the performance, "even if you're watching from home.")

Lamar, a Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, has had a very strong year, including his feud-inspired track "Not Like Us" breaking records and spending two weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why," Lamar said in a statement released by the NFL on Sunday. "They got the right one."