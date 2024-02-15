Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting stemmed from dispute, two juveniles detained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mass shooting that erupted at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, appeared to stem from a dispute, according to police.

The shooting, in which one person was killed and 22 were hurt, unfolded outside Union Station as Chiefs fans were leaving a parade and rally on Wednesday. More than 800 law enforcement officers were on duty in the area, as 1 million paradegoers were expected to attend the celebration, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Three suspects -- including two juveniles -- have been detained, according to Kansas City police. Charges have not been filed yet, police said. Several guns were recovered, police said.

The victims' ages range from 8 years old to 47 years old, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday.

At least half of the victims are under the age of 16, she said.

Fire officials said the victims included eight critically hurt and seven seriously hurt.

Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital said it admitted and treated a total of 12 patients, including 11 children, all of whom were expected to make a full recovery.

Killed in the shooting was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," the radio station said in a statement Wednesday.

The 44-year-old leaves behind her husband and two young children.

"We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family," her brother, Beto Lopez, told ABC News.

"I am angry," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were confirmed safe.

So far this year, there have been at least 48 mass shootings in the United States, with 81 killed and 165 wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

