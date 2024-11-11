Kai Trump's election night vlog: Behind the scenes of the historic evening

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kai Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter, released an "Election Night Vlog" on her YouTube channel Monday afternoon, where she took viewers behind the scenes into her family's experience awaiting results on election night.

"I'm ready to party it up tonight, and hopefully we can catch a dub," Kai Trump said, tapping into Gen-Z slang.

She provided an inside look into the viral family photo taken in Mar-a-Lago on election night, with footage featuring Trump talking about "dark MAGA" hats and insisting on including surrogate Elon Musk in the shot.

"Elon? You have to have a picture with your boy," Trump said. "You have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous, perfect boy."

Early in the evening, the family was seated around four TV screens displaying ABC News, Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC newscasts as they eagerly awaited for results to filter in. Trump could be briefly seen sitting silently facing the TV screens.

"He's up right now 20 Electoral College votes, so I think that's pretty solid," Kai said, describing the newscast results at the moment.

Providing a more casual, lighthearted glimpse into night, Kai also recorded herself getting her hair and makeup done, picking out her outfit, and taking selfies with family members.

Additional shots featured Kai driving to Mar-a-Lago and the Palm Beach County Convention Center, cracking jokes with a friend about Nutella, and singing along to "Money, Money, Money" from the "Mamma Mia" soundtrack -- what she said was her go-to song whenever she pulls into Mar-a-Lago. The crowd could also be seen emulating Trump's signature dance moves.

In addition to these lighter moments, Kai also opened up about the emotional aspect of the night, particularly in terms of her nerves.

"The past five days, I have been so nervous, like I feel like I've had butterflies in my stomach for so long," she said, in addition to later expressing her anxieties by "stress-eating" sweet treats. Later in the video, she explains how she began "tearing up" when Pennsylvania was called for Trump.

Towards the end of the vlog, Kai announced that they were headed to say hello to Vice President-elect JD Vance, though the footage did not feature him. Melania Trump was also not seen or mentioned in the video.

While Kai did not record Trump's ultimate victory or the celebratory events/reactions following the results, she later filmed a one-on-one explaining her admiration of her grandfather.

"I just finished playing 18 holes with him. It was his first time playing in probably 90 days or more," she said, before recapping the sentimental value of Election Night. "It's his last time running, so it was so special for him to win," she said.

The oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai recently stepped into the public eye after delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention in July in which she described Trump as a "normal grandpa" who is "very caring and loving."

Kai's YouTube channel, which has 133k subscribers, consists of additional vlogs featuring her golf skills and other behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life. She is also active on TikTok with 934.7k followers.

