Jurors say they’ve reached a verdict on some counts in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial

A federal jury has reached a verdict in the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul accused of operating a criminal enterprise that coerced women into sexual encounters with other men known as “Freak Offs.”

The jury sent a note saying they reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5 but are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 (racketeering conspiracy).

Combs, 55, is charged with five counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to life in prison.