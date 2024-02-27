Judge rules Nathan Wade's attorney must take the stand again in Trump election case: Sources

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ruled that special prosecutor Nathan Wade's former law partner and divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, must retake the stand in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case to testify on topics not covered by attorney-client privilege, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Following a meeting with Bradley on Monday, Judge Scott McAfee notified attorneys in the case via email that some communications between Wade and Bradley do not fall under attorney-client confidentiality, the sources said.

Michael Roman and several other co-defendants in Trump's election case are seeking Willis' disqualification from the case on the grounds that she benefited financially from a "personal, romantic relationship" with Wade, who she hired for the case.

Willis and Wade have admitted to the relationship but said it "does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest" and that the relationship "has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."

The defense contends that Bradley has evidence that Wade and Willis' relationship began before Wade was hired, which would contradict what Willis and Wade told the court. Bradley largely declined to answer questions from the defense during a Feb. 15 hearing on the matter, citing attorney-client privilege.

His return to the stand could potentially lead to significant revelations as the defense continues its effort to disqualify Willis from the election case and have the charges dismissed.

Bradley could be required to testify as early as Tuesday.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

