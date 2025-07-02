Judge denies bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Judge Arun Subramanian has denied bail for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Judge Subramanian has proposed a sentencing date of October 3 at 10 a.m. ET, but said he is willing to move up the sentencing date at the defense’s request.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said they would like to expedite the sentencing schedule as much as possible. He said the defense is willing to waive a pre-sentencing investigation to expedite the sentencing schedule, if the judge is open to it.

Judge Subramanian is now quoting the defense at different instances when Combs’ lawyers acknowledged his violence toward his former girlfriends.

“At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane,” Subramanian said.

Subramanian said there was also violence and illegal conduct after the searches on Combs’ homes — when he was aware he was under investigation.

“This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” he said.