Judge declines to dismiss charges against George Santos in fraud case

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss criminal charges against former Rep. George Santos for alleged schemes that cost him his seat.

The judge denied Santos' motion to dismiss certain fraud charges, ruling he failed to meet the legal standards.

The New York Republican who represented parts of Queen’s and Nassau County has pleaded not guilty to a host of charges accusing him of defrauding donors, lying to Congress and using campaign contributions for personal expenses.

Santos dropped his bid for reelection after he was expelled from the House in December.

Santos faces 23 felony charges, including two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of access device fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Two of Santos' associates, his former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks and fundraiser Sam Miele, have already pleaded guilty to charges.

Santos had represented New York's 3rd Congressional District since January 2020 before being expelled on Dec. 1, 2023, in a bipartisan vote.

Santos' trial is scheduled for September.

