Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

NEW YORK — A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.

The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try and change his mind.

Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, "No, I'm sorry."

Farber will now dismiss the remaining jurors.

The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.

The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.

The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

