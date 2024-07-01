Judge declares mistrial in Karen Read murder case after jury says it's still undecided

DEDHAM, Mass. — The judge in the Karen Read murder trial has declared a mistrial after the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous consensus on the fifth day of deliberations Monday.

Read was charged with killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022.

Prosecutors allege she hit O'Keefe with her car and left him to die in the middle of a snowstorm after the two got into an argument earlier in the day. Read has strenuously denied the allegations, and her lawyers alleged that a fellow police officer was involved in O'Keefe's death and colluded with others in a cover-up.

She had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

After jurors told the court earlier Monday they had been unable to attain a consensus, Judge Beverly Cannone read them the Tuey-Rodriguez instructions and had them return to their deliberations. Per Tuey-Rogriguez, the judge would be forced to declare a mistrial if the jury returned once more undecided.

In a note to the court Monday afternoon, the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous consensus despite an exhaustive deliberation process.

"Despite our rigorous efforts we find ourselves at an impasse," the note, as read aloud by Cannone, said. "The deep division is not due to lack of consideration but to a severe adherence to our personal beliefs and moral compasses. To continue to deliberate would be futile."

In response, Cannone stated, "Your service is complete. I am declaring a mistrial."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.