Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff announced as subjects for 'Quarterback' season 2 on Netflix

With "Quarterback" coming back for another season, the show's three subjects have been revealed. Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff will be featured for season two of the series about NFL signal-callers.

Netflix released a teaser on Wednesday, initially winking that the new show would be about NFL mascots, before revealing its real subjects. The series is set to drop in July, two years after season one aired.

Coming to Netflix this July 🏈 pic.twitter.com/KFrq3uasrV — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2025

Cousins, who was featured in "Quarterback" season one alongside Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota, will return for the show's second season. Season One followed the trio of quarterbacks during the 2022 season, with the three QBs wearing mics for every game. That season turned out to be a good one for Mahomes, who won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The series, produced by NFL Films and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, was the first partnership between the NFL and Netflix. But despite the first season of "Quarterback" premiering to relatively high reviews, Manning said in 2023 that he was having trouble finding quarterbacks who were willing to be subjects in the series.

Season two of "Quarterback," which presumably follows the 2024 season, is less likely to be as eventful as the show's first season. Burrow led the struggling Bengals to a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs; Cousins was benched midseason in favor of Michael Penix Jr. after a series of tough games. Goff might have the most exciting storyline, leading the long-suffering Lions to a 15-2 record and the NFC North title, before falling to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Over the past few years, Netflix has recently leaned into sports documentaries. A year after the first season of "Quarterback" dropped, the same group launched "Receiver," a similar series that followed five NFL wide receivers (Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown).

Other popular Netflix shows include "Drive to Survive," about Formula One, and "Starting Five," about the NBA. In December, the streaming giant also announced a series following SEC football teams during the 2024 season; that show is also set to release this summer.