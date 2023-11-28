Joe Burrow has surgery on injured wrist, reportedly expected to recover in time for start of 2024 season

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that quarterback Joe Burrow underwent "successful surgery" on his injured wrist Monday and is "expected to make a full recovery."

The Bengals didn't provide a timeline for his return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news of his impending surgery on Sunday alongside the expectation that Burrow would make a complete recovery in time for the 2024 season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor declined to speculate on a recovery timeline before the results of the procedure were in during his Monday news conference.

"I don’t want to put a timeline on it until we get more information after the surgery today," Taylor said Monday before the Bengals' announcement.

Taylor expects Burrow to join the team in a supporting role while he's not able to play.

"One thing he wanted was to continue to be around, be at the games," Taylor said. … "I had a good conversation with him last week, and he wanted to be very involved moving forward."

Burrow left a Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Taylor announced that night that Burrow was expected to miss the remainder of the season. The Bengals confirmed a day later that he was out for the rest of the season.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow against the Ravens and started Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals lost both games to fall to 5-6. Browning completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

An NFL investigation into Burrow's injury remains ongoing. Burrow was seen with a sleeve on his right wrist prior to the game against Baltimore and wasn't listed on the injury report. Burrow told reporters the day after the Ravens game that it's not uncommon for players to wear compression sleeves during flights and that his injury during the game was independent of anything related to the sleeve.

"It's not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on a plane because when you go up to that altitude things can swell up," Burrow said on Nov. 17. "In football you have a lot of bumps and bruises. This is a completely new injury."