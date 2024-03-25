J.J. Watt likens NFL's hip-drop tackle ban to flag football as players sound off on controversial rule change

The NFL banned the hip-drop tackle via a unanimous vote of team owners Monday in a controversial decision that the league contends will improve player safety.

The rule change immediately prompted impassioned responses from players past and present.

Detractors of the decision argue that the rule will fundamentally change how the game is played for the worse and further skews the rules in favor of offenses as the league protects its most marketable players.

The NFLPA decried the proposal via a statement last week ahead of the vote, arguing that the change "causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans."

The NFL's competition committee executive vice president Jeff Miller argued in favor of the ban in October, declaring that hip drop tackles result "in about a 25 times rate of injury as a typical tackle." That argument ultimately won out as owners officially voted to ban the technique at league meetings in Orlando on Monday.

J.J. Watt leads critical player response

Players weighed in after Monday's vote, with many of them joining the NFLPA's critical stance. Retired three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt was among them. He likened the ban to flag football on social media.

Just fast forward to the belts with flags on them… https://t.co/yToh5XKVMS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 25, 2024

While the player response was largely critical of the decision, it wasn't unanimous. Former Pro Bowl tackle Kyle Long supported the change and the league's effort "to minimize the potential for serious injury." Note that Long was an offensive player.

Im happy the hip drop tackle is outta the game. I’m all for the league trying to minimize the potential for serious injury. This league has a 100 percent rate of injury but the hip drop tends to be the cause of injuries that are harder to come back from. Good job NFL — kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 25, 2024

Former New England Patriots receiver took a both-sides approach.

There are two sides to this. I'm all for player safety and hip drop tackles are dangerous, but on the other hand, how is a defensive player supposed to tackle if we take away every method of tackling? #HealthyDebate https://t.co/38ZTOsxQar — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 25, 2024

But the majority of the player response on social media was not in favor of the change, with the most vocal detractors including high-profile defenders past and present including Richard Sherman, Darius Slay and Chris Long.

I just wish they forced the entire Competition committee to create examples of how they expect a Defender to tackle a ball carrier. I want them to act it out at full speed and create a video for the players. At some point during the creation of that video they will realize how… — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 20, 2024

Breaking news: Tackling Banned — Jevon Holland (@quickdrawjev) March 25, 2024

With the Hip-Drop tackle now banned in the NFL, how is Logan Wilson supposed to make this tackle correctly? pic.twitter.com/xj3VkSymtz — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 25, 2024

Man… some of those are just called “tackles” in most football circles I’ve been lucky enough to be around https://t.co/3FvnjaG45w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 25, 2024

Competition committee doesn’t care about defense. Every year they make it harder for us to succeed 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

Why can offensive players still cut you? I’m sure bunch of people get hurt from that too but it’s still in the game. — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

As a human: mostly indifferent



As a business person:

The NFL is protecting the merchandise. National audience tunes in to see offense. Further protect offensive players/potentially weaken tackling attempts(win-win)



As Hitman: Dislike, more defensive fines, true sport weakens https://t.co/NL65TPWlFU — Harrison Smith (@harrismith22) March 25, 2024

Don’t like the hip drop rule. We will complain, rightfully. But we will be back in the chow line and they know that. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 25, 2024

NFL players know that career ending injuries are a risk of us stepping on the field. We trade our health for $$, so I don't look it from an injury side because we knowingly make that trade. Let's get as much money as possibly while playing so when the injuries happen we have $$… https://t.co/otVtBfcq0i — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 25, 2024

This rule is going to lead to A LOT more penalties and missed tackles. Both of which is going to make it easier for offenses to score. — DK (@DevonKennard) March 25, 2024

Might be a push for next Olympics huh since flags officially an Olympic sport https://t.co/2ZqIpAkVGP — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 25, 2024

It’s about to be a lot of miss tackles 😂 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 25, 2024

You’re gonna see a lot of ball carriers wearing DBs like backpacks without the “hip drop” tackle — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) March 25, 2024

Like it or not, there's no changing the new rule now. At least not for the upcoming season. If implemented as planned, the rule intends to reduce the risk of injury in a violent game. It also projects to change the way the game is played and watched on Sundays.

Get ready for more hotly debated penalty flag as the league, its players and officials adjust to the sea change.