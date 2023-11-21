Jimmy Butler's empathy, the Sochan experiment & NBA emotional truths

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, who kicks off the show by talking about the uniqueness of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. What makes Jimmy different is his vulnerability and his empathy, and Katie explains why both also make him a great teammate.

Dan brought Katie on to talk about NBA emotional truths, no math needed, that they have noticed and appreciated in the early part of the season. Katie’s first emotional truth is that Quin Snyder’s red glasses make an intense man even more intense, and maybe that is why Trae Young is playing more off-ball.

The Jeremy Sochan point guard experiment in San Antonio has reminded Dan of why he watches, and loves, the NBA. Watching in real-time as a player learns a new position in the NBA is thrilling, and also a fantastic display of courage by Sochan.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car a couple weeks ago, and the days after were used by some to question Oubre’s story. One of Katie’s emotional truths is that we, as fans of basketball, have reached a dark place where we stop seeing the human being and stop giving them the grace to get injured and tell the truth about it.

Dan explains that his favorite kind of basketball to watch is a game between two flawed teams, and that he’s bored watching the Boston Celtics starting lineup be great. Katie agrees, saying she’s only interested in watching flawed teams and seeing how they go about trying to win in creative ways to hide their flaws.

For the final NBA emotional truth, Katie is grappling with the Dallas Mavericks being likable despite years of being one of the league’s least likable teams. A big reason for that is the creative team within the team, that is putting out amusing videos and pictures with full buy-in from the players. How did they get Kyrie Irving to participate in the “Body By Luka” video anyway?

