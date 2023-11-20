Jets will reportedly start QB Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins, move Zach Wilson to bench

The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback when they take the field in Week 12.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets will start Tim Boyle at quarterback when they play the Miami Dolphins on Friday, with Zach Wilson moving to the bench.

The #Jets are making a QB change: Tim Boyle is expected to start Friday’s game against the #Dolphins, per sources.



With New York on a three-game skid amidst a rash of OL injuries, Zach Wilson heads to the bench and Boyle gets his shot. pic.twitter.com/ZnN2bR5tK1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 20, 2023

