Jets will reportedly start QB Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins, move Zach Wilson to bench

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback when they take the field in Week 12.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets will start Tim Boyle at quarterback when they play the Miami Dolphins on Friday, with Zach Wilson moving to the bench.

This story will be updated.

