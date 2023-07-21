Jets coach Robert Saleh embracing 'Hard Knocks' after reported issues: 'It's going to be fine'

Robert Saleh has changed his mind on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

At least, he’s going the extra step to make it seem that way.

The New York Jets coach stepped up to the podium to speak with reporters on Thursday wearing a special customized “I Love HK” shirt that mimics the iconic “I Love NY” design that’s seen all over New York City.

lol coach pic.twitter.com/k5SIWCB9yv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 20, 2023

“We expressed some of our concerns, they’ve answered it, and it’s going to be fine,” Saleh said. “It’s no different than ‘One Jets Drive.’”

HBO landed on the Jets for their annual preseason documentary show this year, something the Jets were reportedly very against . ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets "fought it all along" and actually asked the NFL not to have them featured on the program.

Saleh, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and special teams captain Justin Hardee have all spoken out against being on the show, too. Hardee called it a “distraction,” while Saleh flat out said that they didn’t want to be on the show.

"I understand the appeal with us," Rogers said earlier this month . "Obviously there's a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad.

"They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it."

The Jets were one of four teams in line to be featured on "Hard Knocks" this year, along with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders. The Jets, however, were the easy choice whether they liked it or not. They haven't been on since 2010, too, which was the last time they made it to the playoffs.

While allowing HBO and NFL cameras into the building can add an extra, stressful element to training camp, Saleh noted the franchise has already produced its own similar show, “One Jets Drive,” for years. And the Jets still maintain certain editorial control of what makes the final episodes, too.

With the decision already made, there’s nothing left for the Jets to do but embrace “Hard Knocks.” Saleh’s new wardrobe choice makes it clear he understands that is his only option at this point.