Jazz Chisholm blasts umpire in social media post minutes after being ejected from game

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm had a pretty eventful finish during the team's 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday ... and he wasn't even in the game.

Despite being ejected in the seventh inning of the contest, Chisholm became the story of the night after ripping an umpire on social media just minutes after being tossed from the game.

The entire saga started in the top of the seventh. After working a full count, Chisholm was called out on strikes on a pitch well below the strike zone. He took off his helmet and immediately started arguing the call. Yankees manager Aaron Boone tried to salvage the situation, but it didn't work. Chisholm continued arguing with the umpire and was ejected.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/qfBB5m49q0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 18, 2025

Minutes later, Chisholm had something to say about the call on X, formerly Twitter. After reviewing the footage, Chisholm tweeted out, "Not even f***ing close." That post didn't stay up long. Chisholm quickly deleted it.

Chisholm addressed the ejection after the game, saying he was "fired up" about the call. While he didn't agree with the ejection, Chisholm put the blame on himself for getting tossed from the contest.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. addresses the media on getting ejected in the 7th.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/4VmkaX2zgb — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 18, 2025

After excelling in New York last season, Chisholm is off to a slow start in 2025. The 27-year-old is hitting just .169/.272/.451 over 81 plate appearances. His strikeout rate, in particular, has been an issue. Chisholm is striking out in a career-high 32.1 percent of at-bats to start the year. As Thursday's ejection showed, some of those strikeouts aren't Chisholm's fault, though whiffs are a consistent part of his game.

While Chisholm tried to put the ejection behind him with his post-game comments, he could still hear from the league. MLB's social media policy prohibits players from using electronic devices during games. One of the clauses in that rule specifically warns players against denigrating umpires.

The post may have been deleted, but nothing on the Internet can truly be erased. Plenty of fans saw Chisholm's tweet, and he may wind up having to literally pay for it if the league decides he violated its policy.