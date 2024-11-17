Jayson Tatum hits buzzer-beating 3 in Celtics' win over Raptors after missing last-second shot in regulation

Jayson Tatum missed his first opportunity for a game-winning shot in regulation on Saturday versus the Toronto Raptors. But in overtime, he didn't miss his second try at a game-winner.

Tatum's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Boston Celtics a 126–123 win at TD Garden. The victory boosted Boston's record to 11–3. Only the 14–0 Cleveland Cavaliers are better in the Eastern Conference.

🔥JAYSON TATUM HITS THE GAME WINNING BUZZER BEATER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GvTqgAgsUE — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2024

The Celtics star had a chance to win the game in regulation, but he lost his dribble while driving toward the free throw line. Ochai Agbaji fell down on defense, giving Tatum an open look. However, he rushed his shot and missed badly.

jayson tatum misses the game winner pic.twitter.com/mB0gASyhn7 — ◇ (@HOODH3RO) November 17, 2024

Both teams scored nine points in overtime, but the Celtics had the ball at the end. Tatum got the ball with 12 seconds left, working at the three-point line while matched up again with Agbaji. The play seemed to call for Jaylen Brown to get free at the top of the arc, but he was knocked down by Davion Mitchell with no foul called.

That left Tatum to take the shot himself. Mitchell moved over to double-team Tatum, but retreated back toward Brown, who would have been left open. Tatum then stepped back, created some more space with a dribble and finally took a shot with 00.6 seconds on the clock. As the buzzer sounded, the ball went through the net for the game-winner.

Tatum finished one assist away from a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine dishes. Brown led Boston with 27 points, adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Joe Mazzulla on how he makes sure that Jayson Tatum doesn’t look confidence in those late-game situations:



“I really just remind them the work he puts in every day. More times than not, more people miss game-winners than they make them.” pic.twitter.com/JT6evXHrsP — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 17, 2024

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised Tatum for shaking off the miss at the end of regulation and taking the game-winner in overtime.

"I really just remind him of the work he puts in every day," Mazulla said afterward. "More times than not, more people miss game winners than they make them... He has the work ethic and mental toughness to work through all those things."

The Raptors fought the Celtics to the end despite being significantly short-handed with All-Star Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk out of the lineup. Jakob Pöltl led all scorers with 35 points, followed by RJ Barrett who notched a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

Boston was without Jrue Holiday, who was sidelined with a left knee injury. The Celtics are off until next Tuesday when they face the currently undefeated Cavaliers in an NBA Cup matchup.