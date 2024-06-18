Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP after leading Celtics past Mavericks for first title since 2008

Jaylen Brown is taking home some extra hardware from TD Garden on Monday night.

Brown was officially named the NBA Finals MVP following the Boston Celtics' series-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks , which gave them their first championship since 2008 and 18th in franchise history.

JAYLEN BROWN WINS FINALS MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ApmKq0fiDt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2024

Though all eyes were on Celtics star Jayson Tatum entering the Finals, and rightfully so, it was Brown who shined against the Mavericks. He averaged 24.3 points and shot an impressive 55% from the field in the Celtics’ first three wins in the Finals. Brown finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in their 106-88 win over the Mavericks on Monday night. He shot 7-of-23 from the field, and just 2-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Including the outlier that was Game 4 — where the entire Celtics roster struggled in a historically-bad loss — Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists throughout the series while shooting 44% from the field.

That gave him the edge over Tatum, who entered Monday’s game having scored more than 20 points in a Finals game just once — when he dropped 31 points in their Game 3 win in Dallas. Despite his slow start, Tatum finished with a near-30-point triple-double in Game 5 on Monday night. He dropped 31 points while shooting 11-of-24 from the field, and had 11 assists and eight rebounds. It was by far his best game in the Finals which, while late, came at the perfect time to ensure the series didn’t return back to Dallas for a Game 6. It just wasn't enough to claim the MVP trophy.

The Celtics, like they have throughout most of the postseason, largely dominated the Mavericks in the Finals. They jumped up to an easy 3-0 lead after a dominant start in Boston. By that point, the Celtics had won 10 straight games dating back to Game 3 of their second round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston’s lone stumble in the Finals came in Game 4, when Dončić and the Mavericks finally showed up. The Mavericks cruised to a wild 38-point win in Dallas to avoid the series sweep in what ended up being the third-largest win in a Finals game in history.

As it turns out, though, that only delayed the inevitable. The Celtics had no issue putting the Mavericks away for good on Monday night and cruised to the X-point win at TD Garden.

