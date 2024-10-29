Jayden Daniels' HAIL MARY, Tyrique Stevenson DRAMA & Lamar Jackson's Ravens LOSE! | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this can’t-miss episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy dissect every thrilling and gut-wrenching moment from NFL Week 8, delivering a hard-hitting breakdown of the week’s biggest stories. Kicking off with Jayden Daniels' electric 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown that stunned the league, McCoy and Van Noy debate if this is the Play of the Year and explore what Daniels’ heroics mean for his Rookie of the Year campaign.

But Daniels wasn't the only name making headlines. Bears' rookie Tyrique Stevenson found himself in the hot seat after a costly lapse during the final seconds, seemingly celebrating prematurely before the Commanders sealed a last-second victory. Gerald and Kyle weigh in on Stevenson's controversial moment—was it a rookie mistake, or does it hint at deeper issues in the Bears' locker room?

Next, we shift to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who put up a fierce fight against the Cleveland Browns, with Jackson throwing for 289 yards and adding 46 on the ground. Yet, crucial missed opportunities—dropped passes, untimely penalties, and a costly dropped interception—left Baltimore with a tough 29-24 loss. McCoy and Van Noy discuss whether the Ravens have what it takes to maintain their lead in the AFC North, or if they’re slipping out of Super Bowl contention.

Adding more drama to the mix, we dive into Cleveland’s new era with Jameis Winston stepping up at QB, where he turned heads with a 334-yard, three-touchdown debut. Could Winston's big performance signal a shift away from Deshaun Watson? We break down what’s next for Cleveland and their surprising momentum.

From jaw-dropping plays to strategic misfires and inspiring rookie moments, this episode of McCoy & Van Noy delivers the insights, analysis, and drama that football fans crave. And stick around as we preview Week 9 and give our picks for standout games, including our take on matchups like Cowboys vs. Falcons and Dolphins vs. Bills.

0:00 - Welcome to McCoy & Van Noy

0:58 - Ravens vs. Browns Breakdown - Jameis Winston shines for Cleveland

16:36 - Steelers Triumph Over Giants - Late Interception Seals Pittsburgh's Victory

24:49 - Commanders' Hail Mary Stunner - Jayden Daniels' and Caleb Williams face off

35:17 - Tyrique Stevenson's Costly Error - Taunting Backfires in Commanders' Hail Mary Win

41:09 - National Tight Ends Day Special - Why Every Position Deserves Its Own Day

47:26 - Drive to Win Segment - Highlight Performances of Week 8

51:17 - Week 9 NFL Game Picks - Who Are McCoy & Van Noy Backing This Week?

