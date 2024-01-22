Jason Kelce parties at Bills tailgate, cheers on Travis, Chiefs shirtless alongside Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce is in Buffalo to support his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he's not gonna turn down a good time with the Bills faithful.

The Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro showed up early in Buffalo to Sunday's divisional-round showdown between the Bills and the Chiefs. He made his way to one of the many Bills tailgates, where he was offered to take a shot out of a bowling ball.

Kelce obliged.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

Everyone was happy. Kelce traded high-fives with Buffalo fans, who screamed his name and cheered on his revelry. What a scene.

But fear not, fans of the Kelce brothers. Jason hadn't turned on Travis. He wasn't there to support the Bills on the field. He was later seen at Highmark Stadium next to Taylor Swift while sporting Chiefs colors. His allegiance Sunday was clearly with his brother.

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce in the house for tonight’s Chiefs vs Bills divisional playoff game in Buffalo. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/6O5LWeKsCi — Nick Wagner (@WagsPhoto) January 21, 2024

When Travis scored a second-quarter touchdown, Jason howled in delight outside the open window of the box. He did with a beer and without a shirt. The temperature in Buffalo was 21 degrees at the time.

As for Eagles fans, none of this is particularly palatable. Instead of playing in a divisional-round playoff game with Philadelphia, Jason was watching one from a luxury box after the Eagles were eliminated from the postseason in the wild-card round.

They certainly don't like seeing Jason wearing the colors of the Chiefs team that vanquished them in last season's Super Bowl. But family comes first, and Jason came through for his brother on Sunday. And he had a good time along the way.