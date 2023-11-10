Jan. 6 suspect Gregory Yetman surrenders to police after widespread manhunt, FBI says

NEW YORK — Gregory Yetman, the Jan. 6 suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in New Jersey, has turned himself in to authorities without incident, according to the FBI.

Yetman turned himself into Monroe Township police Friday morning, officials said.

Yetman, 47, is charged with several offenses, some felonies, stemming from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He is likely to make an initial court appearance in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman on Nov. 6, and officials were looking for him in the area of Helmetta, a borough in Middlesex County, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

At the time of the Capitol attack, Yetman was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, a spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard confirmed to ABC News. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for approximately 12 years and was honorably discharged in March 2022, according to the spokesperson.

Authorities announced a $10,000 reward was being offered for his capture on Thursday.

More than 1,202 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack in the 34 months since it took place, according to the Department of Justice.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.