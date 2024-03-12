Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic agree to 4-year contract extension

Jamahl Mosley's work with the Orlando Magic has earned him a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Jamahl and his staff have done a tremendous job not only this season, but since we hired him back in 2021," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman in a statement. "His preparation, work ethic, ability to connect with the players, and passion he brings to the job every day brings positive results, both on the court and off. We are very happy to have Jamahl lead the Magic for years to come."

After spending seven years as an assistant under Rick Carlisle with the Dallas Mavericks, Mosely was hired in 2021 and has improved the Magic's win total in each of his three seasons in charge.

The Magic is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-28 record. The 37 wins is the franchise's highest total since winning 42 games during the 2018-19 season and winning the Southeast Division. Mosley was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October/November this season.

According to NBA, the Magic's defensive rating has jumped from middle of the pack in the league to currently fifth overall (111.3).

While Mosley has brought improvement to Orlando, he's tried to remind his players that their work is far from done. He recently shared with his team a clip of a Kobe Bryant answer to a question posed to him following the Los Angeles Lakers going up 2-0 in the 2009 NBA Finals over the Magic. Bryant was asked if he was happy about being halfway towards a title, and his response was simply, "[The] job's not finished."