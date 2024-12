The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve, three days after he suffered a concussion following a hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The move likely ends the 25-year-old Lawrence's season after he played 10 games this year with the 2-10 Jaguars.

Al-Shaair was suspended three games by the NFL for the hit, but is appealing the decision.

This story will be updated.