Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sustained high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; not ruled out for Week 14

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a right high ankle sprain during the team's 34-31 loss to to the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday.

The injury is not expected to require surgery, Pederson added. When asked about the Lawrence's availability against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Pederson didn't rule him out but avoided placing a timeline on his return. He emphasized the 24-year-old will be monitored in the coming days.

This story will be updated.

