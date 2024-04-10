Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen gets massive extension after getting the franchise tag

Sometimes the franchise tag works out for the player.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a habit of signing key players to long-term deals right after tagging them. This offseason it's edge rusher Josh Allen, who got a contract that puts him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million deal with $88 million guaranteed according to ESPN. That's a massive payday that puts him behind only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa ($34 million per season) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones ($31.5 million per season) in terms of average per year among non-quarterbacks according to Spotrac.

Allen is coming off a 17.5-sack season. The Jaguars gave him the franchise tag last month but kept working on a deal to keep the 26-year-old standout around for many years.