The It List: 'Trap' aims to catch a serial killer, 'Harold and Purple Crayon' enters the real world, JoJo Siwa makes her horror debut

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my enthusiastic colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Trap lures us in

When: Trap is in theaters Aug. 2.

What to know: A father takes his teenage daughter to a concert, only to learn that it's all a trap to catch a serial killer.

We don’t know much else about the movie beyond its basic premise, but writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is famous for his twist endings.

Star Josh Harnett told the Associated Press that attending a Taylor Swift concert helped him understand the story better.

Why I'll be watching: Silence of the Lambs meets "Eras Tour"? Sign me up.

🎥 Harold and the Purple Crayon brings imagination to the big screen

When: Harold and the Purple Crayon is in theaters Aug. 2.

What to know: Harold, a storybook character who can make anything come to life by drawing, enters the "real world."

The hybrid animation/live-action film is considered a sequel to a beloved children’s book from 1955, in which Harold is 4 years old.

He’s all grown up now — and played by Zachary Levi — but still has a lot of learning to do.

Why I'll be watching: Entertainment reporter Suzy Byrne told me that even though Inside Out 2 has smashed box office records this summer, she's still eager to catch another fun family movie.

Read more: Check out our summer movie guide for more kid-friendly films to see or stream.

🎥 Jojo Siwa gets her scream queen moment

When: #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead is in theaters Aug. 2.

What to know: A group of social-media-obsessed college friends rent a house together ahead of a big music festival, but one by one they're murdered in ways that mirror the seven deadly sins.

Jojo Siwa, perhaps best known for her time on Dance Moms and as a children's entertainer, shows off her dramatic acting skills in a key role.

I caught the movie at Tribeca Film Festival in June. Director Marcus Dunstan told me in an interview that he hopes it makes people think about how social media is a “digital update to voyeurism” that we see in so many horror classics.

Why I liked it: Summer doesn't officially start for me until I've watched an over-the-top slasher.

What to binge

▶️Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam zooms in on a true crime spectacle

When: Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam is streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The three-episode docuseries explores the saga of Lou Pearlman, who created the biggest boy bands of the '90s and scammed investors out of millions of dollars.

The series delves into Pealman’s shady business dealings, which included fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

Entertainment editor Alexis Shaw told me that the shadow of the super-manager loomed large over the boy band phenomenon — and now we finally have answers about what was happening behind the scenes.

Why I'll be watching: Backstreet Boys! NSync! One of the longest-running Ponzi schemes in U.S. history! This series has everything.

▶️American heroes (and unconventional sports) get their Olympic moment

When: Watch Paris Olympics programming on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, E!, GOLF Channel, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

What to know: This weekend, we'll be halfway through the Olympics — but for many athletes, the games have just begun.

Streaming editor Danica Creahan told me about some of the events she’s looking forward to this week:

Aug. 1: We'll get to cheer gymanstics G.O.A.T. Simone Biles during the women's gymnastics all-around final.

Aug. 2: The equestrian jumping team will be giving me heart palpitations right before the kayak cross time trial in the wet-and-wild canoe slalom.

Aug. 3-4: Women's gymnastics events continue, as do intense tennis matches and the last few chances to nab swimming medals.

Why I'll be watching: Peacock enabled multiview mode, so I'll be watching four things simultaneously at all times. Check out the full schedule of events here.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.