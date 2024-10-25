National

Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say

By The Associated Press and BASSEM MROUE and WAFAA SHURAFA

Mideast Wars Gaza Reconstruction FILE - A view of destroyed buildings is shown following Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Israeli military launched strikes early Saturday on military targets in Iran, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the targets were. Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions around Iran’s capital, Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

An Israeli military statement said that Israel “has the right and the duty to respond.”

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” the statement read.

It also did not elaborate on the targets.

Iranian state television later identified some of the blasts as coming from air defense systems, without offering more details.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months.

