NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official in connection with an alleged failed attempt to assassinate a New York-based Iranian journalist.

Federal prosecutors said Ruhollah Bazghandi, who is based in Iran and beyond the reach of law enforcement, orchestrated the alleged 2022 plot to kill the journalist.

