Iowa's Caitlin Clark reportedly OK after court-storming Buckeyes fan knocked her down following Ohio State upset

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is reportedly OK after a collision with an Ohio State fan knocked her to the court and left her reeling in pain following the Buckeyes' upset of the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

The 18th-ranked Buckeyes rallied in the fourth quarter for a 100-92 win over the No. 2 Hawkeyes at home. After the game, Ohio State fans stormed the court before Iowa players had left for the locker room. One fan collided with Clark, sending her spinning and reeling to the floor.

The fan also fell down then got up to join the celebration on the court as Clark remained on the ground.

Caitlin Clark just got run over by an Ohio State fan as she was leaving the court 😳 (via @Dadsdontplay) pic.twitter.com/UDzk7NxK4G — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2024

Clark's teammates and Iowa officials immediately tended to Clark as she remained on the court.

Clark eventually got up and was doubled over in pain as she left the court through the tunnel with an escort by her teammates and a police officer.

Something happened with Caitlin Clark at the end of the game and she had to be helped off the court. Appeared to be on a lot of pain/distress. pic.twitter.com/Te3feQh7QA — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 21, 2024

After the game, an Iowa spokesperson told reporters that Clark was not injured in the collision. It was good news after a scary scene left the game's biggest star at risk of injury. The incident will renew the debate over how colleges and conferences should handle fans storming football fields and basketball courts after home wins.

Clark had another huge day for the Hawkeyes despite the loss. She tallied 45 points, seven assists and three rebounds while shooting 12 of 25 from the field including 7 of 18 from 3-point distance.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game last season and is on pace to break the all-time NCAA Division I women's scoring record. Her performance Sunday left her at 3,351 career points, 176 points behind former Washington guard Kelsey Plum, who holds the record with 3,527 points.

Clark's health and her quest to break the record were put at risk on Sunday by a careless Ohio State fan. Fortunately, she appears to be OK.