Residents near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant where lead azide is set to be detonated on Wednesday morning are speaking out and sharing concerns ahead of the controlled explosion.

The U.S. Army said the planned detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide at the plant in Middletown, Iowa, will proceed Wednesday as previously scheduled after a federal appeals court denied an emergency motion to halt it, clearing the way for the controversial operation.

The detonation will cause a plume containing some lead-containing particles, a known neurotoxin, the Army said.

Alec Patterson, whose wife is pregnant, spoke to ABC News ahead of the explosion about his concern and said, "We just want to do everything we can to make sure that she's safe and the baby is safe."

"It's terrifying," said Patterson, who shared he and his wife are planning to leave town.

"The lead dust stuff is the biggest concern I think for everybody," he added.

Patterson said he is hoping for the best. "I'd rather be prepared than wish we had prepared better," he said.

He walked ABC News through precautions he had taken to prepare for the detonation including putting painter's tape on door seals, and moving outdoor furniture and other items in an extra building and sealed it.

Patterson added that he felt the plant was being "pretty open" with locals about the situation and "it needs to be dealt with."

Emmalynn Beck told ABC affiliate KCRG in Cedar Rapids earlier this week that she is storing away all of her important documents and photos that she could not later wipe down.

She expressed concern about lead that may linger after the detonation.

"I hope that they're taking all of the precautions they can to just ensure people's safety," she said.

Cindy Baum said she would like the event to be behind the community.

"Get it done, get it over with, " she told KCRG. "Then we can all go back to...as normal as everybody can be."

Read on for what residents near the planned detonation point should know.

What residents should know about staying safe during the detonation

The U.S. Army announced in the lead up to the blast that "FEMA is supporting the recommended relocation for all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and immediate surrounding impacted areas" starting on Tuesday.

The Army said the evacuation zone was a "5-mile cone extending southwest of IAAAP."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the evacuation extends one mile beyond the dispersion path," the Army said.

The Army said the support offered to evacuees includes food, water, shelter, transportation through Friday, "but individuals are encouraged to contact FEMA if greater flexibility is needed."

Residents outside of the evacuation zone are asked to shelter in place, close windows, set heating to recirculate and turn off fans that use outside air. Children and pets should be kept inside, and feed and water for livestock and crops should be covered, the Army said.

"Infants and children under 6 years old, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic diseases, such as heart disease, dementia, and chronic kidney disease, may be more sensitive to lead exposure and air pollution," the Army warned.

The Army asked residents in the affected area to use a MERV 11 filter or higher if possible. Residents should make an effort to minimize outdoor air exposure, setting heating and cooling systems to recirculate if safe to do so.

After detonation, the Army asked those in the affected area to "avoid unnecessary travel" through the evacuation zones and areas impacted by the detonation. The Army also asked for the public to "remain indoors during the potential exposure period if you cannot evacuate beforehand."

The Army said after the event, those in the potentially exposed areas should "wet-clean surfaces that may be contacted by infants or children."

Sean Kaufman, the principal deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters that pregnant women, children and anyone with chronic illness who lives near the plant should evacuate.

"Outside of that area, if you're close to that proximity and you're uncomfortable, I think you need to do what you need to do to take care of your family," he said.

The Army Sustainment Command put out maps that show where lead may be present in the air or on the ground. The maps will update "six hours in advance of the detonation and every hour thereafter until the detonation."

The Army will give a final estimate after the detonation.

"U.S. Government personnel will return immediately to conduct post-detonation sampling with results published when available. Until results are available, take precautions as detailed above," the Army update said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.