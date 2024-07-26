Inside Kamala Harris's whirlwind week as the presumptive Democratic nominee

Last Friday, Vice President Harris was just that. Within less than a week, she became a new candidate for Democrats, winning support from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee after Joe Biden announced he is ending his reelection campaign. In the past week, Harris has gained the endorsement of influential Democrats, broke fundraising and Zoom records — and even joined TikTok.

To round out her whirlwind week, she will be appearing in a pre-recorded appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” which is set to stream Friday on Paramount+. The show has long advocated for voting rights, and Harris will appear urging Americans to register to vote.

Harris’s appearance comes after Democrats rallied behind her this week, with key endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama capping off the week.

Here’s a look back at what transpired over the first week of Harris’s presidential candidacy:

Sunday

President Biden announces he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorses Kamala Harris, who accepted and announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination.

About 44,000 people attend the “Win with Black Women” virtual fundraiser event, which raises $1.5 million for Harris in 3 hours.

British singer Charli XCX announces that "Kamala is Brat. "

Monday

A virtual fundraising event hosted by "Win with Black Men" raised $1.3 million in 4 hours. According to the group , over 230,000 people attended the call.

Harris makes her first official appearance as a presidential candidate at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del. Her entrance is accompanied by Beyoncé's 2016 song "Freedom." CNN first reported that the artist gave Harris approval to use the song after her campaign made the request.

Tuesday

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll reveals Harris has a head start over other potential Democratic candidates for the nomination

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer are among the last top Democrats to endorse Harris.

The Associated Press reports that Harris is backed by enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination.

Wednesday

The "Divine Nine" — a group of prestigious Black fraternities and sororities — announce they're boosting Harris's campaign efforts. The groups can't officially endorse Harris, but have announced efforts to increase voter registration.

Harris delivers a keynote address to the Zeti Phi Beta sorority in Indianapolis.

Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office to explain why it's time to "pass the torch to a new generation."

Many fans of Taylor Swift — aka Swifties — made their calls louder for the star to endorse Harris.

Thursday

Harris releases her first campaign ad featuring Beyoncé's song "Freedom"

Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war in Gaza after she was unable to attend his address to Congress on Wednesday due to a campaign event.

Makes remarks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention in Houston, Texas, vows "we will move forward."

A "White Women: Answer the Call" fundraising event for Harris breaks the Zoom attendee record, with over 160,000 attendees who raised over $1.8 million

Harris officially joins social media app TikTok, where memes of her have skyrocketed since she announced she was running for president.

Netflix co-founder donates $7 million to Harris's campaign

Friday

The Harris campaign announced that the Obamas have endorsed Harris.