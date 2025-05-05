Inmate on the run after escaping custody at Seattle-Tacoma Airport: Police

SEATTLE — Port of Seattle Police are searching for an inmate who escaped custody while being transported at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday morning.

A contracted agent was attempting to move the suspect -- Sedrick T. Stevenson -- who is wanted on warrants from Kentucky, police said.

The escape occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday during the check-in process at a ticket counter at the airport, according to Port of Seattle Police.

The agent lost control of the suspect, who then fled the area toward the light rail station, according to police.

The agents pursued but were unable to capture Stevenson, police said.

Port of Seattle Police confirmed through security footage that the suspect boarded the light rail train headed north.

Sound Transit security further confirmed he was seen departing the Capitol Hill station in Seattle.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a white zip-up hoodie and grey pants, according to police.

Stevenson is wanted on warrants out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for second-degree escape, police said.

