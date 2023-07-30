Injuries sideline Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet

One of the NFL's most intriguing backfield tandems is sidelined.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Sunday that running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are both unavailable to practice. Walker is dealing with a lingering groin injury that has kept him out of multiple practices since the start of training camp last week. Rookie Zach Charbonnet is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. The prognosis for both is unclear.

Walker was one of the NFL's best rookies last season after the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the the 2022 draft. He led the team in rushing with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. He also posted 165 yards on 27 receptions.

Despite Walker's success, the Seahawks invested another second-round draft pick this year to select Charbonnet out of UCLA. A straight-ahead runner who tallied 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns on seven yards per carry as a senior, Charbonnet projects to see significant action as part of a 1-2 tandem with Walker who could specialize in third-down situations.

Charbonnet was projected to see plenty of action in training camp to prepare for his rookie season. When he returns to the field is unclear. Carroll said Sunday that he was scheduled to meet with team doctors for further evaluation.