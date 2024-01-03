National

Imam in critical condition after shooting outside New Jersey mosque

By Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin, ABC News

NEW YORK — An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

The imam, who has not been named, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. outside Masjid Muhammad, Fragé said.

Investigators do not have a motive at this point, according to an official briefed on the probe.

The investigation is being handled cooperatively by Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

