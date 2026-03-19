Idaho mayor dies after suffering medical emergency at town hall: 'A shock and a tragedy'

(NAMPA, Idaho) -- An Idaho mayor months into his first term died after experiencing a medical emergency during a town hall, in what officials called "a shock and a tragedy."

Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, 47, was attending a Treasure Valley Partnership town hall on Wednesday in nearby Eagle when he died, according to Eagle city officials.

Eagle Mayor Brad Pike, a former firefighter, and Eagle Police Chief Travis Ruby immediately went to his aid, officials said.

"911 was called, CPR was administered, EMS arrived promptly, but their efforts were, sadly, unsuccessful," the city of Eagle said in a statement.

Nampa officials said Hogaboam "suffered a medical emergency." ABC News has reached out to the Ada County Coroner's Office for an update on his cause of death.

Hogaboam began serving in early January as the mayor of Nampa, located about 20 miles west of Boise and home to over 100,00 people -- making it the third-largest city in Idaho.

He previously served as the Canyon County clerk; was chief of staff to the previous Nampa mayor, Debbie Kling; was elected a Nampa councilman; and briefly served as a substitute Idaho state senator in 2021, according to his city biography.

"He hopes to utilize his experience and knowledge to advocate for transparent and efficient governance that is responsive and accountable to the citizens," his bio, which he wrote, noted.

Hogaboam was a husband, father and grandfather who was "committed to a vision for Nampa where families thrive in a community where citizens are proud to live, work, eat, play, and worship," his bio stated.

He was an avid reader, baseball fan and lover of sushi and Korean food, his bio said.

"We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Nama city officials said in a statement. "As we begin to mourn this unbelievable loss, please provide grace while we navigate the loss of not only our Mayor, but also our friend."

Eagle city officials said Hogaboam "lived as an example of integrity and civil service."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday ordered the lowering of U.S. and Idaho flags at the state Capitol building and state buildings in Canyon County in honor of Hogaboam, calling his sudden death a "tremendous loss."

"Rick served with a genuine heart for public service and an unwavering commitment to the people of Nampa," Little said in a statement. "He cared deeply about his community and worked every day to make it stronger and better for those he served."

The city of Nampa was holding an emergency council meeting on Thursday in the wake of Hogaboam's death to discuss maintaining city operations and the process for appointing a new mayor.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.