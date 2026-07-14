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ICE to temporarily stop conducting vehicle stops, sources say

By Luke Barr, ABC News
Brad Lander Participates In Court Watching At Federal Plaza In New York Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 24, 2026 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
By Luke Barr, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been ordered to temporarily stop conducting vehicle stops in the wake of two deadly shootings in Texas and Maine, sources told ABC News.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin gave the directive, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Multiple sources said the pause is temporary and that ICE officers will receive new training on vehicle stops.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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