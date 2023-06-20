Hunter Biden live updates: Plea deal struck on tax charges, ending years-long DOJ probe

NEW YORK — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to a pair of tax-related misdemeanors as part of a deal that would end a politically fraught and years-long probe into his personal and professional life, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Under an agreement negotiated with the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, the younger Biden, 53, will acknowledge his failure to pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018. In exchange, prosecutors will recommend probation, meaning he will likely avoid prison time.

The agreement also includes what is known as a pretrial diversion for one felony count related to illegal possession of a firearm, which would not require Hunter Biden to submit a plea on that charge and stipulates that prosecutors would agree to drop it if he adheres to certain terms over a specified period of time.

If a federal judge accepts the deal, Tuesday's development would mark the conclusion of an investigation that has dogged not only Hunter Biden, but also his father, whose political foes have latched onto the younger Biden's overseas business dealings to level allegations depicting the entire Biden family as corrupt.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.