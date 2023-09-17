National

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon on CBS

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)

It's Week 2 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys game. It'll be the Jets' first game since losing their new star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to injury. The Jets vs. Cowboys game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New York vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Jets vs. Cowboys game on?

Sunday afternoon's Jets vs. Cowboys game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Jets vs. Cowboys game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

