How to watch the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills game this afternoon on CBS

It's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills game. The Dolphins vs. Bills game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Miami vs. Buffalo showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Bills game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game on?

Sunday afternoon's Dolphins vs. Bills game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Dolphins at Bills game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Dolphins vs. Bills game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: