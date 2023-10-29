How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on Fox

It's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon. The Rams are looking to break the Cowboys 10-game winning streak going into the NFC showdown. The Rams vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox at 1 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the Los Angeles vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Rams vs. Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Rams vs. Cowboys game on?

Sunday afternoon's Rams at Cowboys game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Rams vs. Cowboys game today:

Where to stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: