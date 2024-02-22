How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards: Where to stream, full nominee list and more

Awards season continues this weekend with the 30th annual SAG Awards. Streaming exclusively on Netflix, this year's ceremony will once-again take place without a host, but has a star-studded slate of presenters including SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Emily Blunt Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Cera, Jessica Chastain, Colman Domingo, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish and more. Idris Elba will open the ceremony, and Jennifer Aniston will present a life achievement award to Barbra Streisand. The SAG Awards include nominees for both film and TV. Leading the pack on the film side this year — surprise, surprise! — are Barbie and Oppenheimer, with four nominations apiece. On the TV side, the final season of Succession continues to succeed, garnering five SAG nominations. Are you ready to watch this year's SAG Awards? Here's everything you need to know about tuning in, plus the full nominee list and more.

When are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards will stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 24.

What channel are the 2024 SAG Awards on?

The 2024 SAG Awards won’t be airing on TV, instead, they will be streaming on the platform that hosts many of the 2024 SAG nominees: Netflix.

How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards:

When does the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet start?

Queer Eye's Tan France and fashion editor Elaine Welteroth will host the SAG pre-show and red carpet, streaming live on Netflix (and YouTube and TikTok) at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT.

How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet:

Much like the awards show, the red carpet for the SAG Awards will stream on Netflix.

Who is hosting the 2024 SAG Awards?

Much like last year, the 2024 SAG Awards will not have a host, reserving airtime for presenters and winners.

2024 SAG Awards presenters

The list of presenters at this year’s SAG Awards includes Idris Elba, Jennifer Aniston, Fran Drescher, Erika Alexander, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Cera, Jessica Chastain and more.

2024 SAG Award nominees:

Film categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

TV categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Stunt Ensemble Honors

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series “Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”