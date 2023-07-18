Home searched in Tupac Shakur murder investigation: Source

HENDERSON, Nev. — (HENDERSON, Nev.) -- Police searched a home in the Las Vegas area on Monday night in the long-dormant murder case of Tupac Shakur, according to a law enforcement source.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. No arrests have been made.

During his short but prolific career, he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which included the hit "California Love (Remix)."

Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

