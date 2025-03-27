HHS sued for cutting program that provides legal aid for migrant children

WASHINGTON — Organizations that provide legal aid to migrant children have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after the agency cut funding to the program that provides legal representation to tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, some of the groups that received federal grants have had to stop taking on new clients and "face the real threat of not being able to continue their ongoing representations."

Last week, groups that have collectively received over $200 million in federal grants were told that the contract was partially terminated, ending the funding for legal representation and for the recruitment of attorneys to represent migrant children.

Currently, 26,000 migrant children receive legal representation through the funding.

The groups, which filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, are asking a federal judge to issue an injunction and block HHS from ceasing funding for legal representation for unaccompanied children.

"As a consequence of Defendants ordering Plaintiffs to stop providing direct legal services, many unaccompanied children will never speak to a lawyer, will never apply for immigration relief for which they are eligible, will remain in tenuous status for longer, and will not understand what is happening as they are rushed through adversarial removal proceedings," the groups said in the filing.

ABC News has reached out to HHS for comment.

The groups added that the cuts in the funding will cause immigration judges to spend more time on cases for unaccompanied children who appear in court without a lawyer "at a time when the immigration court backlog is already at an all-time high."

"Defendants' actions will also cause chaos throughout the immigration legal system and are particularly harmful because they come at a time when the government is reinstating expedited docketing for removal cases for unaccompanied children," the groups said.

In a statement, Sam Hsieh, an attorney for the Amica Center, one of the groups that represent migrant children, called the decision to terminate the programs "the most brazen attack on immigrant children since family separation."

"The Trump Administration's decision to terminate these national legal service programs poses a significant threat to the rights of already vulnerable unaccompanied immigrant children," Hsieh said. "Many of these children are eligible for immigration relief but are unable to meaningfully seek it without an attorney."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.