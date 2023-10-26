Heroes of Maine mass shooting: Retired cop helped shield people in bowling alley

NEW YORK — Stories of heroism are emerging after the deadliest mass shooting of this year took place in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

At least 18 people have been killed and 13 more have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a local bar and restaurant, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said during a press conference Thursday.

However, there may have been many more people dead and wounded had it not been for the brave individuals who helped save lives.

Riley Dumont said her 11-year-old daughter was participating in a youth event at the alley when gunfire erupted.

Dumont said her father, a retired police officer, immediately understood the gravity of the situation and helped protect people in the bowling alley.

"My dad's been a police officer for 40 years and he literally just went into action in that moment and just kind of corralled us all and made sure we were all safe and that the scene -- he was waiting for the cops to walk through the front door and he put protection in front of us and tables and like a big bench that the kids were hiding behind," she told "Nightline."

Dumont said she was hiding with her daughter and mother as well as other parents and children who were there. She is convinced her father helped save lives.

"I was laying on top of my daughter. My mother was laying on top of me," she said. "It felt like it lasted a lifetime."

Dumont said she heard people sobbing in the bowling alley while many people around her were "whimpering."

"My mom and I were just trying to keep everybody quiet and consoling each other," she said. "The sounds that I heard were only closest to me and then the gunshots were all I remember hearing."

