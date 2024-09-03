Here come the Astros AGAIN, Phillies take care of the Braves, Yankees struggle | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Houston Astros have had a rollercoaster of a season, which in the month of May saw them 12 games under .500 and 8.5 games out of first place in the American League West. A lot has changed for the Stros since then.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at what’s gone right for the Astros that’s led them to a six-game lead in the division, why there might be some question marks for who’s left out of their postseason rotation and how a consistent season from Jordan Alvarez has held Houston’s offense together.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the Philadelphia Phillies taking three of four games from the Atlanta Braves over the weekend and why it's becoming one of the best rivalries in baseball. Plus, the New York Yankees are struggling again against teams they should be beating and the Milwaukee Brewers appear to be in cruise control on the way to another NL Central crown.

(2:34) - The Astros are in full control

(11:44) - Yankees struggle against the NL

(19:32) - Phillies-Braves rivalry

(29:55) - Brewers in cruise control

(35:30) - Nuclear Overreaction

(39:27) - Warm Fuzzy Feeling

(43:09) - A game with Bryan Cranston

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts