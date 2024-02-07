Heat's Haywood Highsmith involved in car accident after win over Magic, out vs. Spurs

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident driving home after their win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, the team confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, Highsmith will not play in Miami’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

"Highsmith was involved in a car accident heading home from last night's game," the team said in a statement. "Highsmith is listed out for tonight's contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to personal reasons.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured."

Specifics of the accident, or whether Highsmith was among those injured, are not yet known. It's unclear when he will rejoin the team.

Highsmith played just three minutes in the Heat’s 121-95 win over the Magic at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday, and he did not score or record a stat. The 27-year-old has averaged a career-high 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds this season, his third with the Heat. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $3.9 million deal with the team.

The Heat hold a 27-24 record headed into Wednesday’s game against the Spurs.