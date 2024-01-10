Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reportedly agrees to record 8-year, $120 million contract extension

The Miami Heat plan to hold onto Erik Spoelstra for a very long time.

The Heat head coach has agreed to an eight-year, $120 million contract extension to remain in Miami, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is the largest known coaching contract in NBA history by total value, surpassing San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's extension for five years and more than $80 million. That deal still carries a higher annual salary, however.

Both deals are a ripple effect of the market-resetting six-year, $78.5 million deal that Monty Williams landed from the Detroit Pistons as a free agent.

It's not a surprise that Spoelstra would be the coach to land a contract like this. Once the fresh-faced leader of the LeBron James-era Heat, Spoelstra has evolved into one of the most respected coaches in the NBA. The Heat are famed for their scouting and development abilities, with 2023 18th overall pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. representing their latest success.

Spoelstra has been a member of the Heat organization since 1995, when he joined as a video coordinator with no promise of future employment. He proceeded to work his way into becoming an assistant coach, an advance scout, director of scouting and, finally, Pat Riley's successor as head coach.

Even in seasons without James, the Heat have reached the NBA Finals as many times as they have posted losing seasons under Spoelstra, who holds a career record of 725-506 in 16 seasons. The signing of Jimmy Butler, who was hailed as a perfect match for Miami's culture, has seen the team win the Eastern Conference in 2020 and 2023, though they came up short in both to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

James offered his endorsement and congratulations soon after the extension was reported.

Worth Every Single Cent of that contract!!! Congrats Spo!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🫡 https://t.co/ETFBnAZGqA — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 10, 2024

This season, the Heat currently sit at fourth in the East with a record of 21-15.