Heat alerts in effect for nearly 50 million Americans from Arizona to Arkansas

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Temperatures are still soaring in Texas, and that pattern won’t be shifting anytime soon. The heat isn’t just contained to the Lone Star State, it’s now expanding to include eight states in total.

Nearly 50 million Americans are under Heat Alerts from Arizona to Arkansas, as heat indices top 100 degrees in dozens of cities.

Over the past four days, there have been more than 600 severe weather reports as an active pattern continues. Friday night, there were reports of softball-sized hail in both Nebraska and Texas, as well as 26 tornado reports.

There are still severe thunderstorms rolling across the plains, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa Saturday morning.

These storms will continue to head east and weaken slightly as the morning goes on, but there is redevelopment expected Saturday afternoon across parts of the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and scattered tornadoes are all possible.

